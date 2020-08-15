Walmart in Olathe converts parking lot for drive-in movies this weekend

OLATHE, Kan. — On Friday night, some people decided to walk down the yellow brick road without ever actually leaving Kansas.

The Walmart off K-7 Highway in Olathe showed “The Wizard of Oz” on a huge portable screen in the parking lot.

It’s part of a nationwide effort by the giant retailer to revive the drive-in experience for families hungry for any kind of entertainment.

“I just miss going to the drive-in,” Karolyn Powers said. “I used to go as a kid. I haven’t been to one for about 20-something years.”

For some young families, Friday was their first drive-in experience.

“Well honestly, it’s just been a really rough summer,” Alex Weber said. “So just to be able to get to do something that’s not being at home, it’s just awesome. So I was really excited to get the chance to come do this.”

On Saturday night, Walmart will be showing “Wonder Woman.” It’s free, but you need to register for a spot in advance.

Even if you’ve seen the movie, many say it’s worth it just for the trip down memory lane.

“Back when we were kids, this is what we did,” Powers said, “hang out in the back of a pick up truck and watch a movie.”

On the Kansas side, Walmarts in Gardner, Lawrence and Topeka are participating in the coming days. On the Missouri side, you can catch a flick at the Raymore Walmart on Sunday or Monday or in Sedalia next week. See all the dates here.

And the Twin Drive-In in Independence and Boulevard Drive-In in KCK show box office hits and classics every weekend.