LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Walmart recently enlisted some of the stars of the 1999 movie “Office Space” for a holiday ad campaign called “Case of the Mondays.” It appears the store’s payment processors had a tough day Monday, leaving certain customers who were charged double feeling the blues.

Pam Tovar is getting ready for Christmas and putting gifts she bought on a Monday trip to Walmart under the tree. Combined with groceries her bill came out to $588.37.

“It was a big ticket and I had a lot of money going out and I generally do try to check those just to make sure and I’m glad I did,” Tovar said.

Because when she checked her account the next morning she found she’d been charged not once, but twice totaling more than $1,176. Walmart directed her to her bank.

“When I talked to the lady at the bank she said the person before me had the same problem at Walmart,” she said.

She posted what happened on the neighborhood app Nextdoor, thinking it might just be an issue at the Lee’s Summit store on MO-291 where she shopped.

“I’ve had numerous people ask me which location because I was just there 5 minutes ago and I’m checking my receipt and I have a double post too, so it seemed to be more than just me. This lady right here says I received a notice from my bank yesterday of a possible duplicate charge from Walmart, reviewed it and yes it was a duplicate,” Tovar said reading a post.

FOX4 searched social media and found people around the country posting the exact same issue of being double charged, all on Monday.

Walmart sent the following statement:

“On Dec. 5, the payment processor Walmart utilizes for credit and debit transactions experienced a technical issue that charged certain customers twice. The issue was resolved, and all impacted transactions have been identified and submitted for correction. Should you have any questions about posting times, please contact your issuing bank at the number found on the back of your card.”

When asked how many customers were affected or if the issue indeed affected customers nationwide a representative referred us back to the statement.

Tovar was originally told it could up to 30 days to get her money back. But she’s thankful to have that $588.37 back in her account more quickly than anticipated.

“It is three weeks before Christmas and the property tax is due on the 31st, so you need money,” she said.

