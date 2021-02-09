Walmart releases list of stores that will give COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas and Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walmart says it’s getting into the COVID-19 vaccination business.

The retail chain released the list of locations where people will be able to receive a vaccination beginning later this week.

Walmart and Sam’s Club locations are getting their allotment through the federal government. There are other independent pharmacies in the metro that will also be part of the program.

This is part of the push President Joe Biden’s administration announced last week. It’s in the process of shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to select pharmacies as part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are appearing in the United States.

Walmart says vaccines will be available as soon as Friday, as long as you register, have an appointment, and meet state criteria.

Federal coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said some 6,500 pharmacies across the country will receive a total of 1 million doses of vaccine. The number of participating pharmacies, and the allocation of vaccines, are expected to increase as drugmakers increase production.

The list released by Walmart includes just three locations on the Kansas side of the metro.

There are 9 Missouri locations in our viewing area that will also offer the vaccine. The list is more extensive than the locations in Kansas, and can be found on the store’s website. Locations are also listed on a map located on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine website.

You still need an appointment and meet state criteria to get a vaccine at Walmart or Sam’s Club, but are not required to have a membership. To check availability and schedule an appointment, visit walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.