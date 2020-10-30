Walmart removes guns, ammo from sales floor displays, citing civil unrest

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Walmart has pulled guns and ammunition from its sales floors across the U.S. just days before the election, citing the recent civil unrest in Philadelphia.

Customers can still purchase firearms and ammunition, but you won’t see them sitting on shelves or behind glass cases.

The company made a similar movie in June amid nationwide protests. It’s not clear how long this change will last.

“It’s important to note that we only sell firearms in approximately half of our stores, primarily where there are large concentrations of hunters, sportsmen and sportswomen,” a spokesperson for the retailer said in a statement to FOX4.

“We have seen some isolated civil unrest, and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers. These items do remain available for purchase by customers.”

Police and protesters have been clashing in Philadelphia after an officer shot and killed a Black man earlier this week.

Police said Walter Wallace Jr., 27, was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots in an altercation that was caught on video. But his parents said Tuesday night that officers knew their son was in a mental health crisis because they had been to the family’s house three times on Monday.

Wallace’s family had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention, their lawyer said Tuesday.