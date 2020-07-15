Walmart, Sam’s Club shoppers expect rough transition when mask requirement begins

RAYMORE, Mo. — All Walmart and Sam’s Club customers will be required to wear a mask starting Monday. Some shoppers are anticipating a bumpy ride with this new mandate.

“I don’t like wearing them, but I think it’s a real good idea to get this pandemic over with,” Sam’s Club member Don Whitney said.

The days of optional masks are ending at locations like the Raymore Walmart or the Sam’s Club across the street.

Starting July 20, both retailers will require masks in more than 5,000 stores and clubs across the country.

Currently, about 65% of the stores are located in communities where there’s already some form of mask mandate in place.

With a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, these businesses said they made the decision to help stop the virus from spreading.

Shoppers expect to see mixed results.

“I will probably continue shopping at Walmart to keep as much money in my pocket as I can, and if they require masks, I’m happy to wear a mask,” Walmart shopper Ammon Taylor said.

“I imagine there’s a lot of people who are going to say, as kids said to the babysitter, ‘You are not my mom. You can’t tell me what to do.’ I imagine that’s going to happen a lot,” Sam’s Club member Suzanne Wratney said.

Walmart created a health ambassador role to deal with those situations. They’ll receive special training and remind shoppers to put on their masks as they walk in the door.

“That could be pretty hard on them asking them to be the ones to expect customers to do this,” Wratney said.

Walmart also plans to post clear signage, and all stores will have a single entrance.

At Sam’s Club, complimentary masks will be provided if a member doesn’t have one.

“It’s really kind of selfish,” Wratney said. “It’s better for human kind to think of others before yourself. So if this is going to help people in the long run, it’s really a very small, tiny thing.”

Of course, there are exceptions to the rule, like a health issue that inhibits a customer from wearing a face cover.

But everyone else will have to mask up July 20.