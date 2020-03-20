Walmart to give cash bonuses to hourly associates, hire 150,000 additional workers

MOBILE, Ala. — Walmart announced Thursday that it will be giving cash bonuses to hourly workers and will hire an additional 150,000 people.

In a press release, the retail giant said the bonus will be $300 for full-time hourly workers and $150 for part-time hourly workers. Workers employed as of March 1 will qualify and receive the bonus on April 2, WKRG reports.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times,” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO.

“We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us.”

Walmart will also be hiring 150,000 additional employees through the end of May in its stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Walmart says the positions will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.

The company is expediting the hiring process for key roles like cashiers and stockers. The usual two-week application process will be reduced to just 24 hours, Walmart said.

Anyone interested in applying should do so at careers.walmart.com.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” McMillon said.

“We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”