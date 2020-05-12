Walmart to repeat cash bonus for all US hourly employees this June

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart says it plans to repeat its special cash bonus for all U.S. hourly employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arkansas-based retailer said this includes hourly associates in stores, clubs, supply chain and offices, drivers, and assistant managers in stores and clubs, KNWA reports.

Full-time hourly employees will receive $300, and part-time hourly and temporary associates will get $150.

The bonuses will add up to more than $390 million, the retailer said.

Employees must have been hired by the company as of June 5 to qualify, and the bonus will pay out on June 25.

The extra bonus for working through the pandemic applies to those who work in stores, clubs, supply chain facilities and offices.

Walmart also gave employees a bonus in April. The company previously announced they’re hiring another 200,000 employees to keep up with the pandemic demand.