Want to cheer on Kansas athletes at the Olympics? Who to watch and when

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There are nine athletes with ties to Kansas competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. They were either born here, moved here, or went to school here. We have listed them alphabetically by sport.

Baseball

Bubba Starling is an outfielder for Team USA. He was born and raised in Gardner, Kansas, but went to school at the University of Nebraska. He signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals and was promoted to the major leagues in 2019.

After the 2020 season, Starling was non-tendered before re-signing with Kansas City’s Tripe-A Omaha Storm Chasers. In 2021, he is batting .271 with 7 home runs and 17 RBI in 85 at-bats.

If all goes well in Tokyo, the 28-year-old Kansas native will still be there as he celebrates his 29th birthday on Aug. 3. You can follow him on Instagram.

Team USA Baseball schedule

July 30, 5 a.m. CDT – USA vs Israel – Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

July 31, 5 a.m. CDT – USA vs Korea – Yokohama Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

August 1-7 – Knockout Stage

Shooting

Derrick Mein was born and raised in southeast Kansas. He currently lives in Paola, Kansas. Mein grew up on a farm and got his love of the outdoors by tagging along with his dad during quail and deer hunts.

Derrick Mein (Courtesy NBC)

Mein attended Kansas State University, where he won the ACUI Collegiate Clay Target Championship. While at K-State, he pursued a degree in animal science and graduated in 2008.

He moved to Ohio for a time, designing and managing Cardinal Center Sporting Clays. Then, he moved back to Kansas to manage Powder Creek Shooting Park in Lenexa.

Mein has a long history of winning shooting titles, including 13-time Kansas State Champion, 2017 and 2020 NSCA National Champion, 2018 World All-Around Champion, and 2020 ATA Grand American AAA High All-Around Champion.

He is one of two men’s trap shooters on Team USA. He is already posting messages to his Facebook page about the experience.

Trap schedule

July 28, 9 a.m. CDT – Men’s Qualification Day 1

July 29, 9:50 a.m. CDT – Men’s Qualification Day 2

July 29, 3:30 p.m. CDT – Men’s Final

July 31, 9 a.m. CDT – Trap Mixed Team Qualification

July 31, 1:30 p.m. CDT – Trap Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

July 31, 2:05 p.m. CDT – Trap Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

Soccer

Adrianna Franch is from Salina. She is a goalkeeper for the U.S. Women’s National Team. She is the backup goalie. According to her Team USA bio, she prefers to be called “AD.” She describes herself as a small-town girl and listens to country music before every game.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 06: Adrianna Franch #21 of the U.S. Women’s National Team participates in warmups prior to the World Cup Victory Tour game against South Korea at Soldier Field on October 06, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The former Salina South Cougar attended Oklahoma State University, where she was a two-time All-American. She first started with the USWNT in 2019 in the SheBelieves Cup in a 2-2 draw against England.

Franch has made five international appearances for the United States and was a member of the 2019 World Cup champion squad in France. She plays with the Portland Thorns FC in Portland, Oregon.

The U.S. women have already played their first game at the Olympics. They lost to Sweden, 3-0, on the Wednesday before the Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Team USA Women’s Soccer schedule

July 24, 6:30 a.m. CDT – New Zealand vs. United States

July 27, 3 a.m. CDT – United States vs. Australia

July 30 – Women’s Quarter-finals

Aug. 2 – Women’s Semi-finals

Aug. 5 – Women’s Bronze Medal Match

Aug. 6 – Women’s Gold Medal Match

Softball

Kelsey Stewart (KSN Photo)

Kelsey Stewart is from Arkansas City and Wichita. Before earning her spot on Team USA, she attended Maize High School and completed her softball season at the University of Florida in 2016. She played for the United States women’s national softball team.

She says being chosen for Team USA is a dream come true. She says it is playing for all the little girls who never thought they could.

“My hope is that I can just inspire one or two girls to play this sport and for it to take them the places it’s taken me and give them the opportunities that I’ve gotten,” Stewart told KSN.

Stewart’s career highlights include the 2016 and 2018 WBSC Women’s World Championship Gold Medalist and 2019 Pan American Games Gold Medalist.

She has a strong following in the Wichita area. Her supporters threw her a big send-off party before she left for Tokyo.

Team USA won their first game at the Olympics, beating Italy 2-0. They then beat Canada 1-0.

Softball Schedule

July 24, 12:30 a.m. CDT – U.S. vs. Mexico

July 24, 8 p.m. CDT – U.S. vs. Australia

July 25, 8 p.m. CDT – U.S. vs. Japan

July 26, 11 p.m. CDT – Bronze Medal Game

July 27, 6 a.m. CDT – Gold Medal Game

Swimming

OMAHA, NEBRASKA – JUNE 20: Michael Andrew of the United States prepares to compete in the Men’s 50m freestyle final during Day Eight of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Michael Andrew spent eight years of his life in Lawrence, Kansas. Even though he now lives in California, he has fond memories of Kansas. He broke his first national record in Lawrence.

Andrew’s parents are from South Africa. They traveled for many years, and he was born in the United States. When his parents decided to try for U.S. citizenship, he says they decided to settle at a place with a good pool – Lawrence.

He turned pro in 2013 when he was just 14 years old, the youngest American ever to do so. In world competitions, he has won 5 gold medals and 4 silvers.

Andrew is already in Tokyo and posting pictures and messages on Instagram.

Andrew’s events include the 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle, and the 200-meter individual medley.

Men’s Swimming Schedule (Individual schedules are not available yet)

July 24, 5 a.m. CDT – Heats: Men’s 400m IM and more

July 28, 5 a.m. CDT – Heats: Men’s 200m IM and more

July 28, 8:30 p.m. CDT – Finals: Men’s 100m freestyle and more

July 29, 8:30 p.m. CDT – Finals: Men’s 200m IM and more

Track and Field

Brooke Anderson grew up in California but now calls Manhattan, Kansas home. She is a hammer thrower for Team USA.

Her previous accomplishments include a silver medal in the 2019 PanAms, bronze at the 2019 USA Championships, and finishing second at the 2018 NCAA Division I Championships.

Women’s Hammer Throw Schedule

July 31, 7:10 p.m. CDT – Qualifying A&B

Aug. 3, 6:35 a.m. CDT – Final

Christina Clemons grew up in Maryland and went to school at Ohio State University, but she now calls Lawrence, Kansas home. She is a volunteer track coach at the University of Kansas.

She took gold at the 2019 IAAF World Relays in mixed shuttle hurdles relays. At the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships, she took silver in the 60m hurdles. At the Olympic trials, she took bronze in the 100m hurdles. Clemons is an 11-time All-American and a 10-time Big Ten champion.

At the Tokyo Olympics, she will compete in the 100m hurdles. Her husband is former Kansas star Kyle Clemons who won gold in the 4×400 relay at the 2016 Olympics.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Schedule

July 31 – First rounds

Aug. 1 – Semi-Finals

Aug. 2 – Finals

Mason Finley attended the University of Kansas and is a volunteer coach there. This will be his second Olympics. He came in 11th in discus in 2016. This time, he is determined to medal. He won bronze at the 2017 World Championship.

Finley was born in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended high school in Colorado, where he was a three-time state champion in the discus and shot put. Finley attended KU for three years before transferring to the University of Wyoming.

Discus Schedule

July 30 – Qualification

July 31 – Final

Bryce Hoppel grew up in Midland, Texas, but he currently calls Lawrence, Kansas home. The former KU runner is one of the most decorated Jayhawks in school history. He will run the 800-meter in Tokyo.

His accomplishments include four Big 12 titles, five-time All-American, and two-time national champion. His world championship experience includes coming in 4th in 2019 in the 800 meter.

Hoppel is also on Facebook.

800m Schedule

July 31 – Heats 1-6

Aug 1 – Semi-finals

Aug. 4 – Final