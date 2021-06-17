Want to hunt alligators in Arkansas? Apply for a public land hunt permit by June 30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Attention alligator hunters: The application process for a 2021 public land alligator permit has begun.

According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, 33 permits will be given for public hunting in Arkansas for the 2021 season.

AGFC officials say the permits will randomly chosen via electronic draw.

There is a $5 nonrefundable processing fee when the application is submitted, but there will not be an additional fee for those who receive the permits.

According to AGFC, each permit allows the harvest of one alligator, which must be at least 4 feet long. A permit holder can have up to three assistants with them, but only the permitted hunter can snare, harpoon or dispatch the alligator.

Alligator hunting can happen Sept. 17 –20 and Sept. 24-27 from 30 minutes after sunset until 30 minutes before sunrise.

Alligator hunters must be at least 16 years old. Only Arkansas residents can hunt on state public lands. AGFC officials say people with 18 or more violation points will not be eligible.

Permit holders and private land hunters must go through an online hunt orientation.

To apply for the permit, visit the AGFC website HERE.