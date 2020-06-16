Wanted murder suspect out of Omaha killed by law enforcement after chase in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. — For the third time in as many days in the Kansas City region, a law enforcement officer shot and killed someone Monday night.

This time the deadly exchange of gunfire happened on the popular Mass Street in Lawrence — and officials confirmed to FOX4 the man killed was a murder suspect out of Omaha.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said just after 3 p.m. Monday they were helping the U.S. Marshals Service locate a man near Lake Perry in Jefferson County.

Officials say the man started a chase, which led all the way into Lawrence. That chase went right through the entertainment, shopping and dining section of the University of Kansas campus.

Troopers and KU public safety decided to bring it to an end near 19th and Massachussets, using a pit maneuver to stop the suspect’s vehicle.

But even though the car came to a spinning stop, troopers said the suspect didn’t give up.

“The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle and came out towards the troopers and KU Police Department police officer wielding a gun,” Trooper Don Hughes said. “We ended up exchanging gunfire with that individual and he was killed.”

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which is now conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation, later said the suspect killed was a wanted murder suspect from Omaha. Officials did not provide the man’s name.

It’s unclear which agency the law enforcement officer who fired the fatal shot worked for.

Although the deadly shooting is now under investigation, Hughes said KHP troopers acted appropriately.

“Their lives were threatened when he was wielding the gun towards them. They acted as they were supposed to, as they have been trained,” Hughes said.

KU Police Deputy Chief James Anguiano said he realizes all police shootings are under scrutiny right now.

“All of our officers are safe. They weren’t injured in this incident. Somebody’s life was taken tonight, and that’s something to think about in the community,” he said.