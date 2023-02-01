WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With the costs of eggs on the rise, you may be looking at ways to cut back on your use or even ways to substitute eggs in the kitchen.

“From December 2021 to December 2022, the average price of a dozen eggs has gone up from $1.79 per dozen to $4.25 per dozen, according to USDA retail egg report. The biggest reason is the ongoing outbreak of avian influenza that has affected 46 states and almost 58 million poultry birds,” Kansas State University Food Scientist Karen Blakeslee said.

The good news is there are lots of different substitutes that can be used to replace eggs.

Applesauce, bananas, avocados, garbanzo beans, tofu

For moist bread and cookies, Blakeslee recommends using a quarter cup of applesauce, mashed banana, pureed avocado, pureed garbanzo beans, or extra-firm/silken tofu for each egg you need to replace in a recipe.

If you do use applesauce, use either unsweetened, or you may need to adjust the sugar in your recipe. Mashed bananas can also give baked goods a slight banana flavor which you may not want.

Aquafaba

If you need to replace egg whites, healthline.com recommends using three tablespoons of Aquafaba, a liquid derived from cooking beans. It works especially well for meringues, marshmallows, macaroons, or nougat.

Arrowroot powder or cornstarch

Two tablespoons of Arrowroot powder or cornstarch and two to three tablespoons of water will equal one egg, according to TheKitchn.com.

Carbonated water or beer

According to foodnetwork.com, 1/4 cup of carbonated water or beer can replace one large egg.

Chia/flax seeds

If a recipe needs eggs to hold ingredients together, Blakeslee suggests using “one tablespoon of chia seeds or ground flax seeds mixed with three tablespoons of water” to replace each egg.

“For leavening in baking, use the chia or flax seed mixture plus a half teaspoon of baking powder for each egg,” Blakeslee said.

Common ingredients

There is a simple combination of pantry staples that can replace one large egg, according to TheKitchen.com: two tablespoons of water, two teaspoons of baking powder, and one teaspoon of vegetable oil.

According to healthline.com, mixing 1 teaspoon of baking soda with one tablespoon of vinegar can replace an egg in most recipes. This substitution works best for baked goods that are meant to be light and airy, such as cakes, cupcakes, and quick breads.

Gelatin or agar-agar

Plain gelatin or agar-agar can be used to substitute eggs in baked recipes.

Healthline.com suggests using one of these two combinations:

To replace one egg, dissolve one tablespoon of unflavored gelatin in one tablespoon of cold water. Then, mix in two tablespoons of boiling water until frothy.

Alternatively, you can use one tablespoon of agar-agar powder mixed with one tablespoon of water to replace one egg.

Nut butter

Three tablespoons of nut butter, like peanut, cashew, or almond, can also replace one egg, according to healthline.com. This works best in cookies, pancakes, and brownies, but they may also impart a distinct flavor.

Yogurt, pumpkin, or buttermilk

You can also use 1/4 a cup of yogurt, pumpkin, or buttermilk to substitute one egg. This is best for muffins and cakes, according to healthline.com.

Other substitutes

There are also a lot of commercial egg replacements available. They can usually be found in the health food section of your grocery store.

Keep in mind this list of substitutes is not all that there is. There are more substitutes out there waiting to be used.

Tips

If you just want to stick with eggs but want to cut down on waste, know that they often can be used beyond the date on the carton. As long as they have been refrigerated, the eggs may keep for three to five weeks, according to Blakeslee.

Just be sure to check for signs of discoloration or bad odor before using. Blakeslee says that you can also freeze eggs for later use.

“Think about cutting back daily egg use to every other day to change up your routine to add variety,” Blakeslee said.

If you know in advance that you would like to substitute eggs, you can also try looking up vegan recipes.

For more tips and information, Blakeslee offers a monthly newsletter called You Asked It.