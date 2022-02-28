PARKVILLE, Mo. — Americans who don’t believe the Ukrainian war will change their lives better hold onto their pocketbooks.

Prices for gasoline, home heating, and bread are going to cost even more now. Gasoline costs about $3.60 a gallon Monday at a station in Kansas City, Kan.

According to Gas Buddy’s weekly survey of metro gas stations, that’s up about 34 cents in the last week.

Oil is about $100 a barrel because of the war in Ukraine.

The Biden Administration is considering another release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help ease the pain for American drivers.

Much of the western world is no longer buying exports from Russia, including oil, natural gas, wheat, and corn.

“I would probably expect those gas prices to stay at least where they are if they don’t go up for the next little while as we see extreme volatility in the commodities market,” said Assistant Professor Jack MacLennan of the political science department at Park University. “That’s important in an area like ours, which has a heavy agricultural sector.”

Wheat prices in the United States reached nearly a ten-year high last week. Wheat futures are at $9 a bushel in Chicago trading.

That means the price of bread and any food made with corn also is headed up.

Finally, the cost to stay warm or cook also is on the rise.

U.S. natural gas prices have risen more than three percent so far since the invasion began.

Money that Russia gets from its exports has helped pay for the expansion of its military.