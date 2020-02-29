Warmer than normal weekend

Lots of sunshine to start this weekend with overnight lows close to normal. It’s our high temperatures that are headed well above normal this weekend.

Our departure from normal high temperature range from Saturday into Sunday looks to be between 15-25 degrees above average throughout the region.

It will come with a bit of a price, however. As temperatures climb into the 60s the next couple of days, the wind should be up throughout the day.

Saturday and Sunday are relatively comparable. The biggest differences are going to be additional cloud cover on Sunday and a warmer start to the day (temps in the upper 40s.) We’ll only be in the mid 40s for highs on Monday as our next front moves through.