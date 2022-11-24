KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Though it’s part of many family’s traditions, warmer weather brought out many first timers to the 93rd Evergy Plaza Lighting.

It was the first Plaza Lighting for the new Country Club Plaza General Manager Breana Grosz, but she was well aware of the impact of warmer temperatures.

“Obviously the warmer the weather the more people that come down,” she said.

“We haven’t ever been down on the night of Thanksgiving so we decided to come down got some ice cream,” Justin Kannard said.

Also making its first appearance was the Coca Cola Caravan and Santa.

“Basically take picture with Santa and that’s what we wanted to do, start the holidays off get it all going after stuffing our faces with turkey,” Danny Vardeman said.

The traditional stage show leading up to the lighting spanned two hours, featuring 140 performers.

“We came early because my daughter was like let’s go now, let’s get down there and I’m so glad we did it’s so fun they were giving out these lights,” Raven Jackson said.

People gathered on rooftops for the big moment. Then with a flip of the switch Country Club Plaza was turned into a picture perfect winter wonderland, complete with fireworks.

“It’s always magical the official start to holidays in Kansas City,” Mikki Skubao said.

The honors of flipping the switch went to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick with plenty of references to the newest member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, Buck O’Neil. The Elders wrapped up the festivities with a more than hour long concert.

