Warming shelters in Kansas City area available for those in need amid frigid weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is once again expected to see frigid conditions Wednesday night and Thursday.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop to near 5 degrees overnight and highs will likely only be in the mid-teens on Thursday.

Many sites across Kansas City and Wyandotte County are prepared to open their doors as warming shelters, protecting those who don’t have heat or a home from this dangerous weather.

Here are locations across the Kansas City area that offer services during the day and at night. Please contact the facility directly for questions about availability or COVID regulations.

Daytime shelters

Garrison Community Shelter — 1124 E. 5th St., Kansas City, MO; open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gregg/Klice Community Center — 1600 E. 17th Terrace, Kansas City, MO; open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westport Roanoke Community Center — 3601 Roanoke Road, Kansas City, MO; open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cross-Lines Community Outreach — 736 Shawnee Ave., Kansas City, KS; 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Main Branch — 625 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS; open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday.

South Branch — 3104 Strong Ave., Kansas City, KS; open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday.

West Wyandotte Branch — 1737 N. 82nd St., Kansas City, KS; open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday.

Turner Community Library — 831 S. 55th St., Kansas City, KS; open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends.

Beatrice L. Lee Community Center — 1210 N. 10th St., Kansas City, KS; open 2-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

Kensington Community Center — 2900 State Ave., Kansas City, KS; open 2-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

Joe E Amayo Argentine Community Center — 2810 Metropolitan Ave., Kansas City, KS; open 2-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

Eisenhower Community Center — 2901 N. 72nd St., Kansas City, KS; open 2-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

Armourdale Community Center — 730 Osage Ave., Kansas City, KS; open 4-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

Bethany Community Center — 1120 Central Ave., Kansas City, KS; open 2-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

Turner Recreation Commission — 831 S. 55th St., Kansas City, KS; open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

Willa Gill Center — 645 Nebraska Ave., Kansas City, KS; open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. daily.

Overnight shelters

City Union Mission Men’s Center — 1108 E. 10th St., Kansas City, MO; intake from 3-6 p.m.

City Union Mission Family Center — 1310 Wabash Ave., Kansas City, MO; make a reservation at 816-474-4599.

Shelter KC — 1520 Cherry St. Kansas City, MO; make inquiries anytime, intake from 3-7 p.m.

Wyandotte County Emergency Weather Shelter — 510 Minnesota Ave., Kansas City, KS; open 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. only when temperatures are below 25 degrees.