KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City area is under a Winter Storm Warning until Tuesday evening as a rain/snow mix continues to fall Monday afternoon and overnight.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop to near freezing overnight and below freezing by Tuesday afternoon.

Many sites across Kansas City and Wyandotte County, Kansas are prepared to open their doors as warming shelters, protecting those who don’t have heat or a home from this dangerous weather.

Here are locations across the Kansas City area that offer services during the day and at night.

Daytime shelters

Garrison Community Shelter — 1124 E. 5th St., Kansas City, MO; open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gregg/Klice Community Center — 1600 E. 17th Terrace, Kansas City, MO; open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Westport Roanoke Community Center — 3601 Roanoke Road, Kansas City, MO; open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gamber Community Center — 4 SE Independence Ave., Lee’s Summit, MO; open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

Overnight shelters

The KCK Cold Weather Shelter is open at 550 State Avenue, Kansas City, Kansas 66101. Shelter opens at 6 p.m. until beds are full. Guests discharge at 8 a.m. The Shelter Hotline Number for guests is 913-214-1104.

City Union Mission Men’s Center — 1108 E. 10th St., Kansas City, Missouri.

City Union Mission Family Center — 1310 Wabash Ave., Kansas City, MO; make a reservation at 816-474-4599.

Shelter KC — 1520 Cherry St. Kansas City, MO; make inquiries anytime.

The Lawrence Community Shelter — 3655 E. 25th Street, Lawrence, KS; check in time 7 – 10 p.m. Check in at the back entrance on the South side of the building.

City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation facilities – Function as warming centers during their operating hours and available to all residents.