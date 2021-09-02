Warning issued after rabid bat found in Johnson County

OLATHE, Kan. — It’s that time of year, according to the Johnson County Health Department.

The department said a lab confirmed that a bat found in the county tested positive for rabies.

Experts say it’s common for rabid bats to end up in homes and yards during this time of year. Health experts say that people can’t get rabies from seeing a bat or simply touching its fur.

If you come in contact with the bat’s saliva, or if it bites you, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says to capture the bat, if at all possible. Then wash the affected area thoroughly. Getting medical advice immediately is also important.

If you think your pet has been bitten by a bat, call the health department or your veterinarian immediately. Capture the bat and have it tested for rabies.

We received lab confirmation of a rabid bat in Johnson County, KS. It’s common at this time of year for a bat to end up in your home or yard. Take steps to keep yourself and your pets safe. Vaccinate your pets against #rabies. Learn more: https://t.co/zOscIGUh8X pic.twitter.com/4UkOi15V3C — JCDHE (@JOCOHealth) September 2, 2021

This is also the time of year to make sure your dogs, cats and other animals are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

You can also read additional information from the CDC on what to do if you aren’t sure you suffered a bite from a bat.