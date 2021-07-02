Warning drivers: Highway Patrol to tow abandoned cars ahead of KC Airshow

OLATHE, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol puts some vehicle owners on notice.

Trooper Tiffany tweeted that crews would tow all abandoned vehicles left along I-35 between Santa Fe and Homestead Road. The process will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021.

July 2, 2021, 6 am – July 4, 2021, at 6 pm all abandoned vehicles on NB/SB I-35 from Santa Fe to Homestead Road will be towed at owner’s expense due to the KC Air Show.



— Trooper Tiff (@KHPTrooperTiff) July 2, 2021

The vehicles will be towed because of the KC Airshow that begins Saturday morning at New Century Airport.

If your car is towed, you will be responsible for the bill. The Kansas Highway Patrol said you’ll need to call *47 to find out where your car was taken.