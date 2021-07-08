Warrant issued for convicted Kansas conman after he fails to show for sentencing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal judge issued a warrant for a man convicted of swindling people out of millions of dollars after he skipped his sentencing hearing Thursday morning.

Joel Tucker of Prairie Village was scheduled to be sentenced at 9:30 Thursday morning.

He pleaded guilty last summer for his role in two fraud schemes involving false payday loan debt and tax evasion totaling more than $8 million, federal prosecutors said.

Under his plea agreement, Tucker faces up to 20-years in federal prison. He must also pay more than $8 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service and forfeit an additional $5,000 to the government.

A judge rescheduled sentencing for July 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.

Tucker is the brother of payday-loan scammer and former professional racecar driver Scott Tucker.

Scott Tucker is serving a 16-year sentence in federal prison for using payday loans to scam 4.5 million people out of billions of dollars.

