OLATHE, Kan. — A warrant is issued for a Shawnee woman who pleaded guilty in the death of her 17-month-old son.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said Karlie Phelps skipped a court hearing about the possibility that she violated the terms of her probation Monday. If a judge determines there is proof, Phelps could be ordered to serve the remainder of her sentence in prison.

Phelps previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges stemming from the fire that killed her 17-month-old son.

As part of her sentencing in October, a Johnson County judge sentenced Phelps to 18 years, but also granted her request to avoid prison time. She was ordered to serve three years of probation.

The district attorney’s office said there will be a hearing after Phelps is eventually arrested and a judge will determine what happens next in her case.