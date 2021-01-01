Warrensburg area hit hard by ice in winter storm, causing power outages and messy clean-up

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Southeast of Kansas City, crews worked for hours Friday to restore power across parts of Johnson County, Missouri, and nearby counties.

Many of those outages started mid-morning with snow falling on icy tree branches. Cities like Warrensburg, Windsor and Sedalia were among the hardest hit by icy conditions.

In downtown Warrensburg an ice attack squad made up of teenage girls wielded shovels and salt. The group was a part of a larger contracted winter weather response team through the local business Trott Lawn & Landscape.

“So we were out out by 4 a.m. and on the road by about 5 or 5:30 this morning — out salting and shoveling and everything,” a team member said.

“Normally we have more clothes on, but we work hard so I’m hot. I’m not cold no more,” Sydney Martin said.

“We’ve had about a half and inch to 3/4th an inch of ice that we’re scraping off the sidewalks right now,” said Sherry Martin, Sydney’s mother who coordinated the group during the workday on Friday.

“South of town, I drove by and there’s quite a few trees down there,” Sherry Martin said.

A large branch missed a parked vehicle by millimeters when it fell early Friday morning, Courtney Zvacek said. The branch landed mostly in her front yard.

“It started snowing at about 11:30 last night, and about 1 a.m. is whenever it started getting really bad,” Zvacek said.

“I just woke up to this. I didn’t hear it. My neighbor, whenever she left for work, she saw it though,” Zvacek said.

“I know a lot of people have lost power in Warrensburg,” Zvacek said.

Public works crews had salted and cleared most roads in the area. Warrensburg had slightly more ice but less snow than the Kansas City metro.