WARNING: This story contains details that might be graphic to some readers. Discretion is advised.

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — A Warrensburg, Missouri, couple is facing multiple charges of child abuse and child endangerment following an investigation last week.

Donald Marvin Robinson, 34, was charged last week with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of abuse or neglect of a child and tampering with physical evidence.

Marissa Noelle Jones, 29, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child.

According to court documents filed in Johnson County, Missouri, on Tuesday, April 5, Warrensburg officers responded to an apartment complex near S. Mitchell Street and Cedar Drive for a report of children running naked in the roadway. The area is heavily trafficked due to multiple apartment complexes.

Photo Courtesy: Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office

When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to an apartment and heard a man yelling obscenities. Officers knocked on his door and saw a covering being removed from a nearby window, then replaced.

Officers knocked on the door again and saw two children, ages 3 and 5, remove the covering from the window, unlock the window and reach out toward the officers.

Officers noticed the room one of the children was in was unsanitary, with a dirty carpet and mattress on the floor. Both children also appeared to be dirty as if they had not been bathed in a while.

Robinson directed officers to the front door of the apartment where they noticed old food and trash on the ground near the front door. There was no furniture in the apartment.

Officers asked Robinson if they could step inside to verify the safety of the children. He asked if he could clean the apartment first, and the officers told him they wanted to see the apartment as it was.

Officers noticed red marks on one child as well as dried feces. The child was also seen using trash on the floor and a shirt to scratch an itch. The child also attempted to eat old food off of the floor but officers stopped the child, according to court documents.

Police also observed a strong odor of urine and feces in the residence. They saw several items of trash throughout the living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedrooms. Some items included used soiled diapers and old moldy food.

Officers went into the children’s bedroom and saw that there was broken furniture, no toys and no clothes or other personal belongings.

The sink and toilet in the bathroom was seen backed up with a brown substance.

Robinson told officers the children were sleeping in the same bedroom as him and pointed it out. Officers saw soiled crib mattresses on the floor, along with a dirty full-sized mattress. Police saw human feces on the floor, along with dirty diapers in a nearby closet and trash and no clothing or any other personal affects in the room.

Officers noted that the smell of feces and urine was strongest in this room.

Court documents say they found spoiled food in the fridge as well as a large amount of trash on the stove and countertops with dirty dishes piled into the sink.

Jones returned home and provided the children’s demographic information to the officers. When they noted the children were naked, she agreed the environment was not acceptable for the children, according to court records.

Photo Courtesy: Johnson County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office

Detectives noticed when they arrived on scene, the children immediately ran from the two suspects to them and saw Robinson attempt to clean the apartment before anyone else arrived, documents say. Officers told detectives trash that was on the floor was now in trash bags that were piled up in the kitchen.

Detectives were able to see the lack of furniture in the apartment and extreme unsanitary living conditions for children. They witnessed one child attempt to eat a stick and the other child attempt to play with random trash in the parking lot.

The Children’s Division responded and determined that due to the unsanitary living conditions and lack of supervision, the children would be placed with a relative.

Court records say the Children’s Division had previously been at the same address because the children had been running around outside, naked and unsupervised back in January and February.

Robinson later told officers he had cleaned the apartment two days before they arrived and had left the children to get food at 2 a.m.

He is currently being held in the Johnson County, Missouri, jail on a $25,000 bond. Jones was released Tuesday from jail on a court-amended bond.

