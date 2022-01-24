Warrensburg High School evacuated due to bomb threat

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Students and staff at Warrensburg High School were evacuated on Monday after the school was made aware of a bomb threat written on the wall of the bathroom.

The district superintendent and assistant superintendent confirmed that law enforcement was contacted to coordinate the evacuation.

Warrensburg police worked with Whiteman Air Force Base to coordinate bomb squads to sweep the inside and outside of the building.

Dear Parents/Guardians: The District is aware of a written threat on a bathroom wall at Warrensburg High School. Out of an abundance of caution, WHS is being evacuated and WPD is on site. Once the students are safely evacuated, information will be provided to WHS parents/guardians regarding the pick-up or return of the students to WHS, depending on the outcome of the WPD search. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. Sincerely, District Administration Letter sent to parents from District

The district said they will notify families when the search is completed.