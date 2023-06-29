WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The City of Kansas City Thursday responded to allegations it’s busing homeless people out of Kansas City to Warrensburg, Missouri where community members say an influx of homeless have created a crisis situation.

Some residents in the Missouri city about an hour outside Kansas City say they no longer feel safe because of an influx of homeless people camped out daily inside the city’s downtown library.

On another hot day in Warrensburg Thursday, several homeless people left the library where they’d been cooling off to head to one of the city’s two shelters just as dozens in the community gathered at Trails Regional Library to debate a hotly contested topic.

“Since they have to be exited from the shelters during the day they simply have no other place to go,” Compass Health Crisis Response Clinician Michelle Smith explained.

But for many the debate isn’t just where the homeless are gathering in Warrensburg, but where they are coming from.

“You specifically said 8 got off one bus.. In that scenario do you think there’s a correlation between underfunding and buses coming to Warrensburg?” Will Norton asked.

“Somebody, they did not tell us who paid for the train and the bus ticket, went across multiple states because we have two shelters,” Smith said.

“It’s a struggle day to day. If they call before hand we’ll ask them where they are coming from. If they are far enough away, we will try to redirect them to a shelter that’s closer to them,” Jacquie West, Executive Director of Refuge on Ming, said.

West says the community is incorrectly focused on Kansas City and its shelters as being mostly responsible. The City of Kansas City says it’s not busing homeless at all and never would.

“We care about people here. We have a whole program we’re working with our partner organizations to find solutions and one solution is not sending people out of the city and paying for bus tickets,” Sherae Honeycutt, Kansas City press secretary, said.

West hopes conversations can turn away from flip phones and gift cards homeless individuals have reportedly told community members they’ve been offered to board busses to Warrensburg, to how to address the situation at hand, and the people in need.

“We’re openly admitting, yes, there’s a homelessness problem in Warrensburg. But turning a blind eye is not the key to fixing that problem,” West said.

At last count this winter, Warrensburg had roughly twice as many homeless individuals as they had beds. Social service leaders told the best things people can do now to help manage homelessness in Warrensburg are volunteer at the shelters and donate to their efforts.