WARRENSBURG, Mo. —A Warrensburg man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on MO-13 Highway Monday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to southbound MO-13, south of Private Drive 150th Road, just after 8:40 p.m.

Troopers say a 19-year-old woman in a Ram truck was driving southbound on the highway when she saw a man standing in the roadway.

The driver was unable to move in time to avoid striking the man. Emergency crews took 26-year-old Kyle Pitts to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead at approximately 9:55 p.m.