Warrensburg police investigating triple shooting that leaves one dead

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Early Saturday morning officers were called to the area of Grover and S. Charles street to check out a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found three victims who had been shot. An 18-year-old woman, from Warrensburg, died at the scene. A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman were also shot and were taken to the hospital for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

There were reports of a large party was taking place at a home in the area when a fight broke out. One man pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting the three victims. Warrensburg Police, Johnson County, MO Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Central Missouri Department of Public Safety are looking for evidence and witnesses that may help them discover what started the incident. No one is in custody currently.