WARRENSBURG, Kan. — The areas east of Kansas City were hardest hit by snow Wednesday, and that includes the city of Warrensburg.

The National Weather Service received a report of 5.5 inches of snow in Warrensburg as of midday Wednesday, and a second wave of snow later that night could add to that.

But the snow actually provided new opportunities for people in town. Monte Parrott, who owns Parrott Concrete Foundations, said on days when he can’t pour concrete, he finds other ways to make money.

“People need help,” he said Wednesday. “People need to be shoveled out, so we’re out and about seeing what we can get done.”

Parrott and his son Austin started working at about 4:30 a.m. When it was all said and done, they worked about 12 hours.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to soon take a break, but who knows,” Monte said around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The post office, some lawyers and chiropractors offices pay both Monte and his son to plow their parking lots and shovel their sidewalks. By the time FOX4 caught up with them early in the afternoon, they’d already done at least 12 jobs.

“We’re just running around trying to keep up with it and keep it clear for people to get out and about,” Monte said.



The Hy-Vee on Business 50 Highway had its own plows come in and clear their parking lot.

“It’s cold,” Hy-Vee shopper Jared Hallier said. “It’s cold, and it’s slick. It’s definitely not easy driving weather.”

Jared and his brother Nathan had their classes canceled Wednesday at the University of Central Missouri, so the were free to go out Wednesday afternoon to buy groceries.

“We kind of wanted to go out and see how bad it was,” Nathan said. “With four-wheel drive, it’s not too bad, and it’s nice because no one’s out.”

There’s no word yet whether UCM will cancel class Thursday or not, but Warrensburg School District has already canceled classes for Thursday and Friday due to the weather.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.