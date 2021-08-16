Warrenton’s Native American cave site to be auctioned off for millions

WARRENTON, Mo. – The 43-acre site of the picture cave in Warrenton will be auctioned off on September 14.

The picture cave is made up of a two-cave system of Native American polychrome paintings. It has the largest collection of indigenous people’s polychrome paintings located there with 290 prehistoric glyphs.

Pre-auction offers are being accepted. They will be brokered through Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty, St. Louis.

Selkirk Auctioneers is running the September 14th auction. Bidders must register and be pre-approved. Contact Selkirk Auctioneers to do so.

The property is being estimated between $1 million and $3 million.

Click here for more information. Additional questions can be directed to Executive Director, Bryan Laughlin, or Realtor and Auctioneer, Amelia Jeffers, at 314.696.9041.