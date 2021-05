KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools announced that the commencement ceremony for Washington High School has been rescheduled for June 3 due to inclement weather.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021, and will now take place in two weeks.

Due to the weather, the @wash_kc High School Commencement Ceremony for this evening has been rescheduled for June 3rd at 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/z76TwMhf3N — Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (@kckschools) May 20, 2021