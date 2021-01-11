Washington Monument closed after threats surrounding Biden’s inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. — The National Parks Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until Jan. 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The agency said Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

Parks officials say that groups involved in last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol are continuing to “threaten to disrupt” Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning Monday, running through Jan. 24.

The National Parks Service may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall and could extend the closures “if the conditions persist.”

The mayor of Washington, D.C., says she’s “extremely concerned” about security ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted the letter she sent to Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

I strongly urge the United States Department of Homeland Security to adjust its approach to the Inauguration in several specific ways, and have outlined them in the following letter to Acting Secretary Wolf. pic.twitter.com/GaxUWfFbxk — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 10, 2021

FOX News reports Bowser requested the Department of Homeland Security “adjust its approach to the Inauguration.” She asked that the Department extended the National Security Special Event to continue through Jan. 24.

Bowser is also requesting a pre-disaster declaration under the Stafford Act for the Inauguration, and asked the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate with other departments.