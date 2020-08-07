Waste Management announces suspension of yard waste collection due to COVID-19 impacts

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Waste Management of Kansas has announced the suspension of their yard waste collection service, beginning Monday, Aug. 10.

On that date, Kansas customers in Shawnee, Overland Park, Lenexa, Merriam, Leawood and Olathe as well as all Missouri customers will be subject to the change.

“Temporarily suspending collection of yard waste collection will allow us to maximize available labor resources and route assets to concentrate efforts on core collection services,” said Paul Howe, spokesperson for Waste Management.

RELATED: Waste Management mixing trash, yard waste in JoCo as pandemic forces company to adapt

Howe said that “core” collection services are trash and recycling collection.

FOX4 first reported that Waste Management was combining trash and yard waste and taking the items to the same landfill.

Normally, yard waste is banned from the landfill, but Waste Management asked for, and received, temporary permission from the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment to ignore the ban.

Howe said they’re expecting the collection of yard waste materials to resume Monday, Sept. 7, however, he cautions that the situation is still fluid.

“We monitor changes daily and watch trends in our workforce and the community,” he said. “If developments require further action, we will communicate with our customers as soon as possible.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: