WATCH: 20 veterans skydive, landing on WWI Memorial lawn on Veterans Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veterans Day got off to a high-flying start at the World War I Museum.

Early Wednesday morning, Navy SEAL and Purple Heart recipient Ryan Parrott base jumped off the 217-foot Liberty Memorial. It’s only the second time in the past 10 years someone has done this.

After that, 20 veterans fell out of the sky!

They went skydiving, landing on the south lawn outside the memorial as part of the museum’s “Legacy Jump” in honor of Veterans Day.

The veterans ranged in age from 28 to 92 years old and represented six major wars and conflicts, going back as far as World War II. A Medal of Honor winner and a double amputee were also part of the group.

Doyle Vergon, an 86-year-old Korean War veteran, was one of those skydiving veterans on Wednesday. He was the first to jump and said the experience was exhilarating.

“I can’t describe it. You’re out and you’re there, and that’s it,” he said. “You have so much confidence in your (tandem) jumper.”

This was the first time Vergon ever skydived, and he did it to share an important message.

“I just can’t encourage people enough to participate more with the veterans. We need their support, not just for old people for the young and for the missing and the ones that didn’t come back,” he said. “We need to support them.”

The Legacy Jump attracted hundreds of people, who braved freezing temperatures to watch them all successfully land in front of Liberty Memorial.

The group hopes their efforts bring awareness to veterans issues.