KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for something to do with the family after the hot sun goes down and doesn’t cost a thing?

The Missouri Department of Conservation and partners are hosting a free Movie Under the Stars event from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Visitors can tour the outdoor native plant garden and then settle in for a showing of “Zootopia.”

No registration is required.

Visitors are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the outdoor showing of the movie.

An MDC naturalist will provide a short nature program to start the event.

The movie will start at sunset and snacks will be available.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

