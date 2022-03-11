KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Peregrine falcons are tending a nest on a ledge at the American Century Investments tower at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, and the nest can be watched online for free.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said on Thursday the camera showed the Plaza birds weathering a late winter snowstorm. But soon, eggs will be visible.

After the chicks hatch, viewers can watch the parents bring food and feed them. The young falcons growth and behavior changes weekly until they fledge in early summer.

Cliff ledges are the traditional nesting spots for falcons.

In re-introduction efforts, nest boxes have been placed on tall structures such as building ledges or power plant smokestacks.

MDC biologists monitor the nests and in late spring they affix leg bands to young falcons to help track population trends and movements.

A decades-long program of providing nest boxes has helped falcons recover in Missouri from endangered status to a species of conservation concern.

Falcons that hatch and fledge in urban areas migrate throughout the Midwest, forming new pairs and producing the next generations of falcons.

