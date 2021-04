KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring is certainly in the air at Loose Park, as you can see by watching the video in the player above.

The city’s 14 Cherry Blossom trees, also known as sakura, are in full bloom. The trees were planted in the park about a decade ago. They line sidewalks in a section of the park near the Japanese garden and Garden Center.

Japan gifted the US a total of 3,000 of the Cherry Blossom trees in 2012. More than a dozen of the trees ended up in Kansas City’s Loose Park.