Watch: FOX4 lights up for the holidays to promote the community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

FOX4 is glowing with joy this morning after lighting our Christmas light display at the corner of 31st Street and Summit Street. Every year, we celebrate the holidays and a couple initiatives meant to spread cheer in the community.

Part of the display reads “Jackson County’s Christmas In The Park,” promoting the beautiful drive-thru lighting display at Frank White, Jr. Softball Complex. The display starts this Wednesday, Nov. 25. It’s a perfect, safe, family-oriented way to get in the holiday spirit this year!

The FOX4 Love Fund for Children is also on display. The station’s non-profit works to provide special resources for the area’s children and teens, bridging the gap between youth services. This time of year, the organization could use all the help they can get.

Watch the moment the display was lit on the FOX4 Morning Show, Nov. 23, in the video player above!