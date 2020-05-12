Watch fuzzy white peregrine falcon chicks in Missouri Department of Conservation live stream

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A pair of peregrine falcons are now the proud parents of several fuzzy chicks, and viewers can watch the baby birds live online.

The eggs hatched at a nest on a Evergy smokestack at the Iatan Power Plant, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Watch the “Peregrine Falcon Iatan” live stream, here.

Chicks have also hatched at the nest on the American Century Investments office near the Country Club Plaza.

Watch the “Falcon Cam Live Stream,” here.

Peregrine falcons are known for their fast, acrobatic flying and high, precarious nests. The birds are on the endangered list in Missouri, but numbers have increased over recent years due to nest boxes placed on high places in urban areas.

Biologists are also monitoring nest boxes in other Kansas City locations, including on the Commerce Tower and offices of Shook, Hardy & Bacon and a smokestack at Evergy’s Hawthorn plant as well.

Learn more about the birds on the Missouri Department of Conservation’s peregrine falcon page.