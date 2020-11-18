WATCH: Gov. Kelly to announce new steps to slow spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly will address the state of Kansas on Wednesday to announce new steps that the state is taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch a live stream of the event in the video player above.

COVID-19 in Kansas

Coronavirus cases have spiked in the state over late October and early-to-mid-November. On Nov. 13, Kansas was the fourth worst state in the country for increasing cases. The two-week average showed the state experienced an increase of 134% from the average two weeks earlier.

The effects of the drastic increase have reached hospitals and small businesses in the state alike. Area hospitals have reported struggling to have enough capacity for a big influx of patients.

On Nov. 17, state officials said they didn’t have the money to help half of the businesses that needed aid. Gov. Kelly Kelly called on the federal government for additional aid as the state reported another record for new coronavirus cases that very day.

See what the state of Kansas is doing in response to the pandemic on the state website.