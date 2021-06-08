Watch: Harrisonville police looking for man who jumped on patrol car to snap photo

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Police say they want to know what two people were thinking when one jumped on a police car parked outside the Harrisonville Police Department.

Investigators say a man drove a black car into the department’s parking lot. He got out of the car and ran over to a parked patrol car. Officers say a woman then got out of the same black car and watched as the man stepped from the ground to the car’s bumper and then onto the hood.

Surveillance video the department shared shows the man jumping once on the hood before crouching down so the woman could take a picture of him.

The police department said the man’s actions damaged the patrol car.

Investigators are now looking for the two people. They believe they arrived in a 2009-2011 Ford Focus SES. Officers say the car has out of state tags, but think the two people are from the Harrisonville or Kansas City area.

If you can help identify either person, or see the picture posted on social media, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or call Det. Hunziker at 816-380-8950.

