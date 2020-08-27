WATCH: Hurricane Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino as storm made landfall

LAKE CHARLES, La. — A WKRG photojournalist captured a powerful video early Thursday that captured just how strong Hurricane Laura was.

The storm, which was a Category 4 when it made landfall, tore the roof off the Golden Nugget casino as it moved through the area.

See the damage in the video player above.

Of course, the casino wasn’t the only building damaged. Laura ripped apart portions of Louisiana and far-eastern Texas, tearing off roofs while knocking out power for hundreds of thousands after first roaring ashore.

As of Thursday afternoon, officials said four people have died.

Laura, downgraded to a tropical storm, was centered near the Louisiana-Arkanas state line with sustained winds of 65 mph as of 1 p.m. CT Thursday. But it made landfall around 1 a.m. with sustained winds of 150 mph, devastating southern Louisiana communities for miles.

Communities like Lake Charles, some 35 miles from the coast, are littered with debris from widespread wind destruction.

Across the city, roofs and walls are damaged, trees are snapped, twisted and broken; steel poles and lampposts are bent; street signs are torn from the ground.

Many communities like Delcambre, Louisiana, are experiencing flooding. See drone footage from the small fishing town below.

