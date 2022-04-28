KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The land along a busy Kansas City Interstate looked a little reminiscent of the wild west Thursday afternoon.

A pair of horses escaped from property and ran free for about two-miles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 635 near 38th Street.

About a half-dozen Kansas City, Kansas, police officers and a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper responded to the area as the horses ran into the grassy area along the highway.

The officers worked to make sure the horses didn’t return to the highway.

The horses did decide to cross the highway safely and used a bridge to trot across I-635.

The horses were corralled about 15 minutes after officers arrived in the area to help. Officers also located the owner of the horses who retrieved the animals.

