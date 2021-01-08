Kansas City Streetcar receiving $174 million in federal funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Area transportation leaders announced a major grant for the Kansas City Streetcar extension on Friday. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration reached a $174.1 million federal grant agreement with the city for the Main Street Extension Project, extending the track to UMKC.

“FTA is proud to support the expansion of the Kansas City Streetcar, which will link riders with jobs and educational opportunities at the university, along with access to community services along the line,” said FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams.

“The project reflects our partnership with Kansas City to improve transit service and support economic development.”

The extension adds about 3.5 miles to the existing track, which currently goes from the River Market area down to Union Station.

The line will have nine more stations, transit signal priority, and improvements to intersections and sidewalks. A third streetcar line, the Riverfront Extension, received a $14.2 million BUILD grant in September.

A news release from USDOT says the total project cost is $351.7 million, with $174.1 million in funding provided through FTA’s Capital Investment Grants (CIG) Program.

