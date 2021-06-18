Watch: Kansas City Zoo animals keep cool in the heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With temperatures in the metro nearing the triple digits this week, everyone is trying to stay cool, and that includes the animals at the Kansas City Zoo.

“We have protocols in place, whether it be winter time in extreme cold or summer time in extreme hot,” said Chief Zoological Officer Sean Putney.

Some of those protocols include pools and air-conditioned indoor spaces for animals that are used to colder climates.

“A lot of the animals have pools that they can get into. For example, the polar bear pool that can be 65 to 70 degrees this time of year.”

Even animals that are used to the heat get tasty treats. FOX4 spotted a family of otters enjoying frozen popsicles with fish.

“These North American river otters are from Missouri. They’re natives to the state, but just because you’re used to the heat doesn’t mean you wouldn’t like a popsicle,” Putney said.

The human guests at the zoo also need to stay cool. That’s why the zoo provides water and misting stations.

Aubrey Campbell took her family to visit the zoo Wednesday. She said it wasn’t difficult to find a place to cool off.

“They’ve got concessions everywhere. They’ve got Kona Ice and that stuff’s really good. They love the Kona Ice,” she said.

The Kansas City Zoo is open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.