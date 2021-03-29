Watch Live: Biden administration provides update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is holding a news conference to update the public on the COVID-19 response.

Kansas is one of dozens of states opening vaccine eligibility to all adults today. Missouri and many other states will join them by April 9.

Many vaccine doses are being given out in the United States each day, speeding up the timeframe for when all adults will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

President Joe Biden set a goal of administering 100 million vaccines during his first 100 days in office. However, the administration has surpassed the plan and is now aiming for 200 million.