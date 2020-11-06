Watch Live: Leavenworth Detective Corporal Dan Abramovitz laid to rest

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and loved ones are commemorating the life of Detective Corporal Dan Abramovitz with a memorial service at Children’s Mercy Park on Friday morning.

You can watch the service on this page, it’s expected to begin at 10 a.m. Click here if you’re not seeing the livestream player.

Abramovitz was killed when his vehicle collided with a school bus on Friday, October 30.

Neighbors and friends told FOX4 that Abramovitz was an amazing man. Tonganoxie resident Charlie Featherly said his passing has affected the entire community.

“We hope that everybody will heal in the long term. It’s tough and we’re really praying for the family,” Featherly told FOX4 last weekend.

Abramovitz spent 26 years at the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and had planned to retire next year on March 1. He is survived by his wife and three adult children.

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Detective Cpl. Daniel Abramovitz