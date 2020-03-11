Watch Live: Mayor Lucas, KC health leaders give recommendations on preventing spread of COVID-19

Livestream is expected to begin at 7 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials are working to keep COVID-19 out of Kansas City, Missouri. On Wednesday morning, Mayor Quinton Lucas along with a panel of experts will update the public on efforts to keep people healthy.

Prevention is key when it comes to coronavirus, which is what Health Director Dr. Rex Archer and Emergency Medical Services Medical Director Dr. Erica Carney will speak about during this event at Union Station beginning at 7 a.m. You can watch the livestream in the video at the top of this page.

After that event, there will be another at the KC Chamber where there will be a panel discussion about the emerging impacts of coronavirus, with a focus on the impact it has on businesses in the community.

They’ll also discuss how businesses can help support the health department, and clear up misconceptions about the virus.

Currently there aren’t any confirmed cases in Kansas City, Mo., and these events are meant to keep it that way.