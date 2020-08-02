WATCH LIVE: NASA’s SpaceX crew splashdown

PENSACOLA – After 62 days in space, approximately 1,024 orbits around our planet and four spacewalks, Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are heading back to Earth.

NASA confirmed that SpaceX Crew Dragon will splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida on Sunday, August 2, 2020.



Weather conditions according to NASA are a “Go” but Hurricane Isaias will still be monitored and evaluate any impact the storm may have on the splashdown site.



Splashdown is expected to be at around 2:48 p.m.

🚢🌊



Enjoy these live views of the @SpaceX recovery ship Go Navigator as it travels from Pensacola, Florida to the splashdown zone. Splashdown of @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug is still anticipated for 2:48pm ET. #LaunchAmerica pic.twitter.com/wMC9iTtjE1 — NASA (@NASA) August 2, 2020

On June 1st, for the first time in history, NASA astronauts launched from American soil in a commercially built and operated American crew spacecraft on its way to the International Space Station.



The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft carrying NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.