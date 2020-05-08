Watch: Missouri Congressional Town Hall features US senators, representatives from across state

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A virtual town hall meeting featuring both of Missouri’s U.S. Senators and all eight members of Missouri’s delegation to the U.S. House Representatives is being broadcast live from 8:00 to 9:00 pm Thursday.

The lawmakers will address the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers across Missouri. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, the senators and representatives will remotely join the broadcast and live stream.

The one-hour virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the studios of FOX4’s sister station, KTVI and KPLR, in St. Louis. It will bring together more than five million viewers across 99 of Missouri’s 114 counties via live television broadcast and live streaming video.

Viewers are invited to submit questions via social media using the hashtag #MOTownHall. Preference will be given to those questions submitted on social media as videos rather than texts. Viewers can also submit questions via email to MOTownHall@tvstl.com.