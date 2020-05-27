Watch: ‘Moving Forward’ – A Missouri Town Hall

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For nearly 250 years a historic mansion has been home to the Missouri state governor. We take you inside for some answers during the 2020 pandemic as we sit down with Governor Mike Parson on the state’s recovery efforts.

One of the state’s top health officials, Dr. Alex Garza, also answers questions about how to flatten the curve and if residents are following new guidelines.

Plus Missouri schools are beginning to plan for fall classes. What will classrooms look like? Missouri Department of Education Commissioner, Dr. Margie Vandeven, answers your questions.

What will college sports look like? Will there be fans in the stands? Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk weighs in.

