Watch: Police release surveillance video in hopes of getting new leads in homicide case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police release surveillance video in hopes of getting new information in an April homicide.

Police are trying to identify the three people in the video. It shows what police believe is two women and a man getting out of a parked car. They walk toward a house.

Investigators want to talk to the three people in connection with a homicide on April 27, 2021, near E. 29th and Askew.

Terry Brown was found unresponsive on the front porch of a home. Police originally believed Brown died of natural causes. Brown died at the hospital on May 21. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide after determining he had been assaulted.

Watch the full video shared on the police department’s YouTube page below.

If you can help police identify anyone in this video, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.